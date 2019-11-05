Ms. Minnie has gotten her fair share of headlines since joining reality tv, and now the Little Women of Atlanta star is opening up about some of her most wicked moments on and off camera. Just this year alone, Ashley “Minnie” Ross has made headlines for everything from rumored weight loss surgery to being busted for DUI.

The Lifetime star recently stopped by to clear up some of the wildest stories and headlines BOSSIP has written about her, wasted no time spilling all the Little Women tea. Ms. Minnie opened up about everything from her chicken wing brawl with Miss Juicy to Monie’s made of honor drama.

Check out the full video above, and catch Ms. Minnie on the latest season of Little Women of Atlanta airing on Lifetime.