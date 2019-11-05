MarriedToMedicine Beef: Buffie Says Dr. Jackie Maliciously Made Light Of Her Fertility Issues

Buffie Says Dr. Jackie Maliciously Made Light Of Her Fertility Issues

A “Married To Medicine” newbie is calling out one of the cast OGs. Buffie Purselle who was seen on the new season alongside her good friend Joseline Herandez is putting Dr. Jackie Walters on blast.

On the next episode of “Married To Medicine” Buffie will be seen looking on in horror as Dr. Jackie Walters lets a crowded room know that Buffie was “infertile.” According to Jackie she and Buffie can relate on that level because she’s had fertility issues following bouts with breast cancer.

“4 years ago, I got breast cancer, said Dr. Jackie. “And the thing that we grow up, most of us wanting to do, you can’t do. And Buffie, you can relate. You’re infertile.”

According to Buffie, the moment was intentional and malicious. She also corrected Dr. Jackie and said that she’s not infertile and has actually been pregnant multiple times but suffered miscarriages.

“This was one of the most humiliating and painful moments in my life. I am proud that I was able to rise above my pain and embarrassment and conduct myself as the lady that my Mother and Grandmother raised me to be. When you first meet someone and they see that you are happily married they ask the inevitable question “do you have kids?” I always answer no. No – period. Then SOME people ask “why NOT” as if my husband I have done something wrong. I am then forced to explain my many failed attempts at motherhood. This is the level of discussion that Dr. Walters and I had regarding my CHALLENGES with fertility. To call another woman infertile is cruel. That word doesn’t begin to describe the type of person that I am. The clinical definition is that you are unable to GET pregnant. Well, I can and have gotten pregnant many times. I was just unable to carry my babies to full term. Additionally, it means that you bear no fruit. Well, I like to think that I have been a productive member of society and that my mark will be left through philanthropy. I believe that Dr. Walters said this with malicious intent because she could have said many other things about me if she truly wanted to relate to me. We are both successful businesswomen, we are both extremely organized, we both do a lot of charity work, the list goes on and on but she settled on this. And to date, she has NEVER offered me a sincere apology. I don’t want an apology from her anyway because she doesn’t think that she did anything wrong. A mouse has more emotional intelligence. For all of the people saying this is some sort of editing trick – sadly it’s not, it happened, and being forced to relive it on television and social media hasn’t been fun.

Thank you to everyone for the positive words of encouragement. The kindness of strangers will never cease to amaze me. I’m fine. I’m tougher than I seem and this too shall pass. I am thankful to know who my REAL friends are on the cast @drsswhit @iluvmariah and @toyabushharris and thanks #Lake and #DrJarret 💜💜💜

