Ja Rule Tried Slandering Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Lovers; Gets Fyre Fest Fried Fifty-Leven Times
Ja Rule Slander Is Massive
The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich has destroyed the fabric of this country. People have become addicted to the fried deliciousness. Fights are breaking out. Violence is abound all over the golden bits of heaven between goddess bosoms of bread. What do we do to solve this crisis of desire? We turn to our leaders.
We turn to Ja Rule.
That’s right, Jeff decided to offer his two cents via tweet and this is what he came up with:
“Y’all really out here acting like n**** over a f**** chicken sandwich… smh… now I’m never gonna eat one on principles alone!!! F**** idiots y’all are what’s wrong with our people… I’m so disappointed in my ppl we better than this…”
The internet was very quick to remind him that he was out here serving Wonder Bread and guvment cheese at Fyre Fest so maybe he’d want to sit this one out.
The slander was NUCLEAR.
