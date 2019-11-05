3Style National Finals: Red Bull Takes The World’s Largest DJ Competition To San Fransisco

Red Bull 3Style National Finals Touch Down In San Fransisco

The world’s largest global DJ competition is making it’s way to San Fransisco next month.

Six of the country’s best DJs will get together on December 8 for the ultimate battle of the turntables, and the winner of the competition will go on to represent the USA at the 2020 Red Bull 3Style World DJ Championships in Moscow, Russia.

Red Bull 3Style is now in its tenth year, originally created in 2010 to advance and celebrate the culture of DJing. The rules of the competition are are simple:

Each competitor plays a combination of at least three musical genres in their 15 minutes, aiming to impress the panel of judges and get the crowd on their feet.

The score points are divided into four categories: Originality, Skills, Music Selection, and Crowd Response.

120 DJs will compete in 20 National Finals this year, which take place all over the world and determine who will head to the World Finals in Moscow. But that’s not all: Four Wildcards will be announced following the completion of National Finals in February 2020. The Wildcard category is open only to DJs from countries not hosting a National Finals event and are awarded by the International Judging Panel to compete alongside the National Champions at the World Final.

The USA National Finals has some of the most celebrated names in DJing to judge the competition, including legends like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Four Color Zack, DJ Puffy, and the Bay Area’s very own, J. Espinosa. Espinosa took home the crown as the Red Bull 3Style World Champion at the 2019 World Finals in Taipei.

On top of the competition itself, the performance lineup for the National Finals was just announced, including exclusive performances from San Francisco DJ J Espinosa, Miami based producer Jubilee, and Australian radio host Nina Las Vegas!

Check out some videos of the finalists down below:

Find out more information and purchase tickets to the finals here!