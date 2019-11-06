A Lil’ Positivity: Netflix’s Klaus Spreads Holiday Cheer Across the U.S On World Kindness Day

Netflix’s Klaus Delivers Holiday Cheer On World Kindness Day Across the U.S

Klaus is coming to town! In celebration of World Kindness Day on Wednesday, November 13, Netflix has announced that its first animated feature film, Klaus, will help spread cheer to kids and families this holiday season by delivering larger-than-life presents in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago!

Klaus is the heartwarming and unexpected story of the legend of Santa Claus. An unenthusiastic postal carrier, Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) is known to be the postal academy’s worst student. Stationed on a frozen island in a town where the feuding locals hardly exchange words let alone letters, Jesper must deliver 6,000 letters in one year in order to return home. Jesper is about to give up when he makes friends with a local teacher Alva (Rashida Jones), and discovers Klaus (Oscar® winner J.K. Simmons), a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. These unlikely friendships return laughter to Smeerensburg, forging a new legacy of generous neighbors and holiday cheer!

“A simple act of kindness can always spark another,” says Klaus. On World Kindness Day, November 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Netflix invites residents across Los Angeles, New York City and Chicago to stop by the below destinations in their city to help unwrap a box of epic proportions:

Los Angeles

The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Join us at The Grove, LA’s premiere shopping location to kick off the season of giving by unwrapping a giant present with rewarding surprises.

New York City

Times Square Old Navy, 1516 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

Huddle in front of the Times Square Old Navy to unwrap one of the largest presents The Big Apple has ever seen!