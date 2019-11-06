Creative Class: iOne Digital And AT&T Dream In Black Celebrate The Most Ingenious, Innovative, And Imaginative Melanated Minds

iOne Digital And AT&T Celebrates The Creative Class In Atlanta

iOne Digital’s Internet-steering editors at Bossip, NewsOne, MadameNoire, HelloBeautiful, GlobalGrind, Cassius, Hip-Hop Wired and A Space For Creators were recently charged with the task of choosing the creatives and cultural influencers who use their unique talent to move culture. 55 men and women were chosen for their influence and success in entertainment, business, politics, news media, and beyond.

AT&T’s Dream In Black campaign joined us to celebrate these vaunted voices at Ponce City Market’s Skyline Park in Atlanta, Georgia where iOne President Detavio Samuels and SVP Chief Content Officer Marve Frazier addressed the crowd and held a brief Q&A with honorees Tristan Walker, founder of Bevel and Dionna Dorsey, District Clothing entrepreneur.

The two business powerhouses shared their experiences and spoke to the creativity and persistence that it took for them to not only get their companies off the ground but to build them into profitable business ventures that serve their communities.

Creative Class wasn’t just a place to acknowledge our brilliant brothers and sisters, it was a full-blown party in which attendees participated in a variety of interactive booths including a “photo booth” classroom, caricature portraits by Tony Smith, light bites, a hip-and-shoulder loosening open bar, and the cake-shaking sounds of DJ Wally Sparks on the 1’s and 2’s.

AT&T Vice President Angela Baskerville was also in attendance for the special night as well as Spelman College’s Ashley Horton and Clark Atlanta University’s Mekhi Fiegl who displayed their art work.

Not only that, guests took a peek into their future via readings from The Overflo creator Timil Jones.

A big thank you goes to AT&T, the honorees, and everyone who came out to celebrate some of the brightest Black minds our culture!

