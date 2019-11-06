Shuck N’ Jive Barbie: Nicki Minaj Praises White Media And Blasts “The Blacks”; DRAGGING Ensues

Nicki Minaj Vs. Black Media

Nicki Minaj has had ongoing battles with the media for a while now. Whether it be feuds with Funk Flex or Joe Budden to regular old journalists and bloggers, she has always been outspoken about the ways she is treated in the media. Her latest feud involves one Wendy Williams who originally congratulated her for getting married to a murderer. Nicki blasted Wendy on Queen Radio and the backlash was covered in this news clip:

Nicki quote tweeted the video with this message that has since been deleted:

“What the white ppl post. >>>>>> The blacks only post the few seconds where I raise my voice to push their narrative. 😉😛😘#QueenRadio is back in a few days. Stay tuned.”

So that’s how we feel? We love the way white people cover you more than black folks? Okay?

Twitter hopped on the tweet and accused her of being anti-black and selling out.

Then it got ugly very fast…

Nicki Minaj is married to someone convicted of attempted rape, first degree manslaughter on top of being a father of five and still manages to be one of the most insufferable people to walk this earth. — 🌪 (@MrMouthAlmighty) November 5, 2019

Peep the dragging and let us know was it worth it?