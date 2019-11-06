Black Excellence, Opulence, Decadence: Jay-Z Sent Rolex Watches As VIP Passes To His Shawn Carter Foundation Gala
Jay-Z Sent Meek Mill & Swizz Beatz Rolexes As A VIP Pass
Jay-Z is a billionaire, so a couple $40,000 watches aren’t going to break the bank.
This week, the rapper sent out VIP passes for an upcoming event–but for Hov, just sending out a regular degular invite isn’t going to cut it. Instead, he sent out some very nice jewelry and a bottle of Ace of Spades to attendees like Meek Mill and Swizz Beatz. Both parties posted about the extravagant display of wealth on their respective social media pages.
“Hov sent these as VIP passes,” Meek wrote. “SMH this rich s**t getting out of control lol … I’m not joking lol.”
When Swizz was showing off his invite, he shared a photo of the Rolex alongside a bottle of Armand de Brignac champagne, also known as Ace of Spades.
“Levels. Hov is on another level with the invite game,” the producer captioned his Instagram story. “It came with a Daytona Rolex and a bottle of Ace.”
