Black Excellence, Opulence, Decadence: Jay-Z Sent Rolex Watches As VIP Passes To His Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

Jay-Z Sent Meek Mill & Swizz Beatz Rolexes As A VIP Pass

Jay-Z is a billionaire, so a couple $40,000 watches aren’t going to break the bank.

This week, the rapper sent out VIP passes for an upcoming event–but for Hov, just sending out a regular degular invite isn’t going to cut it. Instead, he sent out some very nice jewelry and a bottle of Ace of Spades to attendees like Meek Mill and Swizz Beatz. Both parties posted about the extravagant display of wealth on their respective social media pages.

“Hov sent these as VIP passes,” Meek wrote. “SMH this rich s**t getting out of control lol … I’m not joking lol.”

When Swizz was showing off his invite, he shared a photo of the Rolex alongside a bottle of Armand de Brignac champagne, also known as Ace of Spades.

“Levels. Hov is on another level with the invite game,” the producer captioned his Instagram story. “It came with a Daytona Rolex and a bottle of Ace.”

he specific Rolex watches that were gifted are valued at $40,000 and were gifted as a VIP pass for the upcoming Shawn Carter Foundation Gala. The event is set to go down on November 15 and 16 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, featuring a blackjack tournament and a black tie gala. According to Complex , t