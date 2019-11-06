Cash S**t: Megan Thee Stallion Sends Her Makeup Artist A Cease And Desist Over NDA Violation
Megan Thee Stallion Threatens To Take Her Makeup Artist To Court
Megan Thee Stallion could be making her way to court over a dispute with her makeup artist.
According to reports from TMZ–who obtained a cease and desist letter that was sent by Megan’s lawyer, Dina LaPolt–LaPolt claims that the rapper’s makeup artist Akil McCoy violated the nondisclosure agreement he has with Megan by mentioning the work they do together.
And it all started with an Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
Looks like one of #megantheestallion #makeupartist is upset she didn’t credit him for his work …… __________________________________________ So because #megtheestallion had to fix her own makeup should she still credit the artist ? Tell us your thoughts 💭 below ⬇️ ___________________________________________ #celebgossip #celebritygossip #hotgirlsummer #theestallion #moneybaggyo #htownhottie #tinasnow #houston #makeuplooks #makeup #hotgirlfall #likecommentfollow #explorepage
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.