6 Months Down: Shannade Clermont Shares Letter & Photo Of Herself “Detoxing” In Prison

Shannade Clermont wants everyone to know that she’s doing ok, despite circumstances. The 25-year-old turned herself in to serve her 1-year sentence for prostitution and committing fraud on June 4 to the Dublin Federal Correctional Institute outside of Oakland, CA. She’s calling the experience a ‘detox’.

Hey everyone💕 Just wanted to thank you all for the endless support and love, it means a lot to me to be growing through all this with all the unconditional love I get from you guys. This journey hasn’t been easy but I’m thankful to know that I’m going on my 6th month and soon it will just be another chapter to my story.

God has a funny way of testing our faith but I’m doing his time. I just want to let all the people that look up to us to know that even though they are going through something hard or has done something in the past to know that it doesn’t define you as a person, it’s about how you pull out of the situation and change as a person.

Dont let anyone tell you who you are, God will tell you and that’s the only person that matters through it all. I take this all as a lesson and blessing because I know something better will come out of it all whatever it may be. Blessed to have my close friends and my family that will ride with me til the wheels fall off.

This has been such a detox for me and Im still learning so much about myself as a person and using this time to really better myself… Keep your shoulders back and your chin up high and dont let know one tell you different about yourself. Love you guys ❤