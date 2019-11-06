Khlozo The Klown: Twitter Is Re-Dragging Khloe K’s Poopy Diaper Booty

Khloe K’s Balloon Booty Gets Dragged (AGAIN)

By now, you’ve probably seen the now viral video of Khloe K‘s poopy diaper booty floating around the internet and, well, it’s a donk disaster that somehow got worse since the last time we checked.

she built like a skinny baby with a full diaper https://t.co/vcsR1kcwyj — willie 🔥 (@illwillie_) November 5, 2019

Whew chil-lay, issa MESS that stirred up YET ANOTHER round of slander across the internet.

Peep the petty re-dragging of Khloe’s balloonish T-Rex booty the flip.