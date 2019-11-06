Here’s What Happened When Jacquees Revealed His “King Of R&BeeEeEeEee” Album Cover

Jacquees Drops “King Of R&B” Album Cover

Self-proclaimed King of R&B Jacquees revealed the, uh, interesting cover for his upcoming album (not-very-shockingly) entitled “King Of R&B” that riled up his fans while fueling snarky chitter-chatter across social media.

Yep, he’s 100% serious about the R&B crown and you can judge whether he’s worthy (or not) on Friday, November 8th when the album drops.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Jacquees’s “King Of R&B” album cover.