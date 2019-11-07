DaPappy Preciousness: DaBabyMuva Is Reportedly Preggo With Another Kirk Kiddo
- By Bossip Staff
DaBaby Reportedly Expecting Another Baby
Everyone’s buzzing over DaBaby‘s gorgeous baby muva MeMe whose now viral interview with Kiss Talk made her an instant hot girl hero across the internet. Oh, and she’s reportedly preggo with the Rap star’s second child in a precious plot twist to their new-age marriageship that gets more intriguing by the day.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over DaBaby’s (reportedly) preggo, lovable and gorgeous baby mama MeMe on the flip.
Here’s more of MeMe (who’s NICE with the clippers). Yep, she’s EVERYTHING.
