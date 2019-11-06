Whose Mans Is This? White High School Football Coach Resigns After Using N-Word On Instagram

White High School Football Coach Resigns After Using N-Word On Instagram

White folks, regardless of how many Black friends you have, we are not your ni**as even if those ni**as tell you that we are.

John Hoskins, assistant football coach at the ironically-named Knightdale High School (see: “Knights of the Ku Klux Klan) in Wake County, North Carolina, has resigned after he was caught on social media using the N-Word.

This is the resignation letter from the assistant 🏈 coach at Knightdale High who was seen on video using the N-word and shouting “White Power, Knightdale.” He explained to me this was locker room talk condoned by his black players, he used while celebrating Friday with friends. pic.twitter.com/MjDURjU3nQ — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) November 5, 2019

Hoskins spoke to ABC11 in an attempt to explain his flagrantly foul folly as he screamed “White power, Knightdale. I still love you, N—–” while celebrating a team win at a bar with his Black friends.

“15 seconds of fame in the wrong way. I’ve ruined the last 12 years of my career,” John Hoskins told ABC11 exclusively…”Just to set the record, I’m not racist,” Hoskins told ABC11 on Tuesday. “I don’t mean it in a negative way.”

What “way” did you use it then, sir?

He said through the years, his friends who are black have said it was OK for him to use the n-word. “I guess I’ve been around them for so long. We’re friends. I mean nothing from it,” he said. “The word can be used in multiple ways. They treat me as any of their own friends.”

All y’all need y’all a$$es whooped.