Iggy Azalea & Other Celebs Weigh-In On Virginity-Pressed Papa Tip—-But Did Deyjah React Too?
Iggy Azalea & Other Celebs React To T.I.’s Virginity Comments
After T.I. went viral for those hymen-checking comments he made about his daughter Deyjah, the Internet and celebs reacted. As previously reported T.I. was a guest on the “Ladies Like Us” podcast and casually said that he accompanies his 18-year-old daughter to the gynecologist to make sure her hymen’s intact and she’s not sexually active.
“So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism. He’s like, ‘You know sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, ‘Deyjah they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you wouldn’t want me to know? See doc? No problem.’
[…] Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.‘”
Tip’s ex-artist/whose been blasting him lately, Iggy Azalea, immediately reacted to the news and called Tip a “control freak” while adding that the podcast hosts Nazanin Mandi, wife to Miguel, and Nadia Moham should’ve checked him.
“I really wish the women who interviewed him would have said something to him,” said Iggy. “He has serious control issues with women in all aspects of his life and needs therapy.”
“Animal Kingdom” actress Ellen Barkin also weighed in on virginity pressed Tip…
as did Chrissy Teigen who tweeted that she was befuddled by all the hymen talk.
Def did not think we would be talking about hymens today. or TI,” tweeted Chrissy.
Interestingly enough though, it looks like Deyjah herself might have reacted to her father’s crass virginity checks….
hit the flip to see what we mean.
Fans pointed out that while Deyjah Harris is keeping quiet about her dad’s statements, she’s been liking tweets from fans SLAMMING him for being “intrusive” and infringing on her privacy.
The tweets read;
“That is just possessive”, “This is disgusting, possessive and controlling *whew*”, and “Give me my results” first of all mf, those are HER results!! Like WTF.”
Are you not so subtly telling the world that you’re not pleased with your dad’s behavior, Deyjah? We feel you, girl.
Nazanin Mandi has apologized for laughing abut T.I.’s comments on her podcast. She’s pledging to “do better” and called her reaction a “knee-jerk.”
“We were completely caught off guard/shocked and looking back, we should have reacted much differently in the moment,” wrote Nazanin. “The comments that were made and the reaction that followed are not in any way a reflection of our personal views on the topic.”
A clip from T.I. & Tiny’s “The Family Hustle” has resurfaced showing T.I. laughing off King seemingly admitting that he’s sexually active. In the clip, Tip does admit that he feels differently about one of his sons engaging in sexual activity than he does about one of his daughters.
Planned Parenthood subtweeted Tip and laid out FACTS on why a woman’s hymen is not an accurate measure of her virginity.
You know it’s bad when a sexual health organization is sending out subs on social media.
Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi eviscerated Tip on Twitter.
“The double standard of the patriarchy is truly insane. Young women are fully capable of making their own informed decisions about their bodies and their sexuality,” she wrote.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.