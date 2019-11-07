Iggy Azalea & Other Celebs Weigh-In On Virginity-Pressed Papa Tip—-But Did Deyjah React Too?

Be easy…

Iggy Azalea & Other Celebs React To T.I.’s Virginity Comments

After T.I. went viral for those hymen-checking comments he made about his daughter Deyjah, the Internet and celebs reacted. As previously reported T.I. was a guest on the “Ladies Like Us” podcast and casually said that he accompanies his 18-year-old daughter to the gynecologist to make sure her hymen’s intact and she’s not sexually active.

“So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism. He’s like, ‘You know sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, ‘Deyjah they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you wouldn’t want me to know? See doc? No problem.’

[…] Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.‘”

Tip’s ex-artist/whose been blasting him lately, Iggy Azalea, immediately reacted to the news and called Tip a “control freak” while adding that the podcast hosts Nazanin Mandi, wife to Miguel, and Nadia Moham should’ve checked him.

“I really wish the women who interviewed him would have said something to him,” said Iggy. “He has serious control issues with women in all aspects of his life and needs therapy.”

“Animal Kingdom” actress Ellen Barkin also weighed in on virginity pressed Tip…

I have bad news for T.I. After 6 months of vaginal sex…my hyman broke. — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) November 6, 2019

as did Chrissy Teigen who tweeted that she was befuddled by all the hymen talk.

Def did not think we would be talking about hymens today. or TI,” tweeted Chrissy.

Interestingly enough though, it looks like Deyjah herself might have reacted to her father’s crass virginity checks….

