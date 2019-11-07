The Internet Refuses To Believe Drake And Kylie’s Denial They Are Rubbing Privates; Jokes Still Fly

Internet Still Believes Drake Chopped Down Kylie

This can’t be life. First we were shocked and appalled at the sudden split between Kylie and Travis. We didn’t really see it coming, but immediately rumors started swirling that Drake was at the center of the split. That’s right, the rumors had Drake and Kylie having some sort of relationship or at least some sort of physical entanglement.

Then things went even further as reports had the two continuing some sort of relationship. Well, Drake and Kylie’s people quickly shot down those rumors. Because nobody wants to see that mess, especially if it means we don’t get any more SICKO MODE songs?!?!

Well, despite the denials, the internet is convinced they are still bumping bits against each other. The reactions are petty as all hell…