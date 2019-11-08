Mr. Steal Your Girl: A History Of Drake Feuding With Someone Over A Woman

- By Bossip Staff
A History Of Drake Fighting Over Women

Drake is one smooth operator. He’s been pretty much single his whole career bouncing around from woman to woman for the past decade. For some of that time, he’s tended to get with women who are either with or just broken up with his friends. As a result, he’s had run-ins and feuds with buddies while gaining a reputation as someone who likes other guys’ women.

Is it fair?

Let’s take a look…

Serena Williams and Common – Common went on a dissing spree after he saw Drake hanging out with Serena. At least we got Drake’s “Stay Schemin'” verse.

Amber Rose – When she broke up with Kanye, pics of Amber and Drake going out to dinner surfaced, making Kanye feel a way.

Cozy AF. #UGGxBAPE katch the re-up on 11/9 !

Lil Wayne – Lil Wayne revealed in his memoir that Drake had slept with his ex while Weezy was in jail. They’re still buddies though.

Travis/Kylie – As soon as Travis and Kylie broke up, rumors of Drake smashing the tiny Jenner spread across the net.

Bella Hadid/The Weeknd – This was another rumor. The internet was full of speculation that Drizzy was running around with Bella as soon as she broke up with The Weeknd.

Rihanna – As we all know, Drake and Chris Brown got into a club fight over Rihanna. Of course they made up.

    🦂SZN

    Tyga/Blac Chyna – Back when Tyga was fighting with Drake, he posted pics of Blac Chyna and rapped subliminal about her personal life. Okay.

