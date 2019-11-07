Update: Los Jaguares Cartel Accused Of Firing 200 Shots During Massacre Of Mormons In Mexico

Los Jaguares Cartel Accused Of Firing 200 Shots During Massacre Of Mormons In Mexico

At least one person was in custody for the brutal slaying of those nine Mormons in Mexico but authorities now say he was uninvolved. As previously reported the Mexican state of Sonora was the sight of an ambush on nine American citizens, three of whom were Mormon mothers. Harrowing details were released including a story about a 13-year-old who hid his injured siblings in bushes and walked 14 miles to get help. There was also a story about a mom of seven who was murdered alongside her 8-month-old twins.

WTKR reports that an unidentified suspect holding two bound and tied hostages in a vehicle was arrested in connection with the massacre—but Mexican authorities now believe he’s not connected to the shootings/burning of vehicles. It’s unsure if the man’s been released.

Authorities in the US and Mexico are still trying to piece together what happened to the members of the Mormon community that separated from the mainstream Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint and died in a hail of 200 bullets.

Chihuahua Attorney General César Peniche Espejel said he believes the newly formed Los Jaguares cartel, an offshoot of the infamous Sinaloa drug cartel, may be behind the massacre, reports WTKR.

“These very cartels of Sinaloa, after the arrest of Guzman ‘El Chapo,’ have suffered fragmentations,” Peniche Espejel said. “They have been growing near the border with the United States and are heavily involved in trafficking of immigrants into the United States and drug-trafficking.”

An unnamed US official said Tuesday that however that a rival cartel called La Línea is under scrutiny.

There are also reports that the family members who were dual U.S./Mexican citizens previously had run-ins with the cartel who allegedly recently threatened them over where they could travel.

This story already has so many twists and turns and it’s far from over, we’ll keep you posted on more updates.