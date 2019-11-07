For Your Viewing Pleasure: Doja Cat Drops iFreaky New Visual For Her Soaking Wet Single “Cyber Sex” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
92.3 Real Street Festival

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Doja Cat “Cyber Sex” Music Video

Doja Cat‘s new album Hot Pink is out now and to celebrate its release, the “Moo” rapper/singer has released a new music video for the single “Cyber Sex”.

We are personally here for all things Doja Cat ESPECIALLY her music videos. God bless this thicc-a$$, rappin’-a$$, no-f**ks given a$$ queen.

Press play down bottom to peep the video.

Please and thank you.

Categories: News, Viral Video

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.