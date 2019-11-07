For Your Viewing Pleasure: Doja Cat Drops iFreaky New Visual For Her Soaking Wet Single “Cyber Sex” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Doja Cat “Cyber Sex” Music Video
Doja Cat‘s new album Hot Pink is out now and to celebrate its release, the “Moo” rapper/singer has released a new music video for the single “Cyber Sex”.
We are personally here for all things Doja Cat ESPECIALLY her music videos. God bless this thicc-a$$, rappin’-a$$, no-f**ks given a$$ queen.
Press play down bottom to peep the video.
Please and thank you.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.