EveryonesChild: NFL Players Coalition Releases New PSA About Police Violence In The Name Of DJ Henry

NFL Players Coalition Video Promotes DJDreamFund

The pain of losing a child is something that most parents fear most in life. The pain of having a child murdered by lyin’ a$$ police pigs who see Black skin as a threat even more.

The NFL Players Coalition is continuing the fight against police violence on Black people and other marginalized minorities that Colin Kaepernick sacrificed his professional career for. Yesterday, they released the following video highlighting the unlawful killing of Danroy “DJ” Henry back in 2010.

DJ’s family founded the DJDreamFund in order to empower young people to participate in community-based athletics, wellness, arts and summer camps. The idea behind the scholarship is to encourage kids to find their passion and achieve success beyond the limitations of their life circumstances.

If you have it in your heart and in your wallet, drop a few dollars to support a worthy cause.

Rest in peace DJ Henry.