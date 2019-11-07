Brunch With Tiffany: Scrapp DeLeon Has The Desire To Marry Multiple Women [Video]

Scrapp DeLeon Has A Desire For A Polygamous Relationship

How interesting…

Brunch with Tiffany is back and the HBIC is asking Scrapp DeLeon all about his love life. The ‘Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’ regular ate with Tiffany Pollard in his hometown and they chatted about his preferences in a relationship post-prison and reality shows. Previously, Scrapp made headlines fro dating Tommie Lee and Moniece, briefly.

Ideally…I want to have multiple wives.

Would YOU be down for that?

Hit play to hear how Tiffany responds to Scrapp’s desire to settle down with several concubines.