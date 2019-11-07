On Some Real S#!t: Will Smith Takes Us DEEP Inside His First Cake-Spreading Colonoscopy [Video]

Will Smith Vlogs His First Colonoscopy

Will Smith is not concerned with being the butt of your jokes. His only concern is his butt health, something all of us should be monitoring after a certain age. Our own butts, not his.

Anywho, Will takes his vlog into a very intimate space as he consults his doctor about having his first colonoscopy at the tender age of 50.

Press play get into Will’s backside biology.

All jokes aside, on some real s#!t, please get your colon checked out when you reach the appropriate age. Cancer is taking us out way too early.