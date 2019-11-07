Mommy Makeovers: Tara Wallace Shows Off Her Succulent Thigh Meat Post Plastic Surgery

Tara Wallace’s Post Surgery Glow Up

Former “Love and Hip Hop” star Tara Wallace is all recovered and ready to slayyyy after revealing she went under the knife last month. The mother of Peter Gunz’s three sons has 360 liposuction done in her hometown of NYC. Tara said she was ready for the mommy makeover after years of sacrificing her temple for her precious seeds.

Here’s how she’s looking today. You like???

More of Tara’s glow up on the flip!