When We All Vote: Michelle Obama Has Chosen Her Voting Squad, Now It’s YOUR Turn To Squad Up [Video]

Michelle Obama And When We All Vote Wants You To Squad Up

Michelle Obama‘s non-partisan, not-for-profit When We All Vote campaign is off to a roaring start and today our forever First Lady announced her “voting squad” who were chosen to help her get as many people registered to vote in the 2020 election as possible.

Now that Mrs. Obama has her team together, it’s time for YOU get YOUR team together! Famous faces are great for visibility and influence, but the real power of WWAV‘s campaign comes from politically active American citizens like you who take to the streets, the tweets, the ‘gram, and ground to get friends, family and complete strangers registered.

Have a look at who will be joining the First Lady on her mission in the video below.

Voting is an essential part of democracy and in order to build the best America possible we all need to let our collective voices be heard at the ballot box. Click HERE to get involved!