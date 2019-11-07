LHHH: Fizz Moves In With Apryl, Discusses Rumor She Pregnant With His B2K Seed [Video]

Apryl And Fizz Discuss Moniece Blabbing About Them As They Move In Together

Apryl and Fizz are officially living together under one roof. The rumor has been confirmed that these two live together. Months ago, Moniece revealed that the secret couple had been shacking up. BUT — is Apryl actually pregnant?

That’s the other rumor Moniece started. Welp, Apryl answers that in the following clip. According to her, the answer is NO.

After going public with their relationship, Apryl and Fizz move in together…🏡 Do you think it's too soon? #LHHH pic.twitter.com/JQ4DxLv2aV — VH1 (@VH1) November 6, 2019

Interesting! Here’s some extra credit for the #LHHH fans. Boobie Gibson gives his commentary on Fizz and Apryl’s conversation. Didn’t he try to smash her once, too??? Hit play.