Hot Ones: DaBaby Talks His Love Of Krispy Kreme & Dunks Hot Wings In Ice Cream Live At ComplexCon [Video]

DaBaby Takes On Hot Ones Live At ComplexCon

DaBaby is one of the biggest names in rap right now–and that has to do with both his music and his energetic personality. As someone with so much charisma, it only makes sense that he gives the people what they want and stop by Hot Ones to take on the wings of death. To make the stakes even higher, he did so live at ComplexCon.

During the episode, the rapper confesses his love for Krispy Kreme donuts, discusses his hit “Suge,” and even ends up dipping hot wings into some ice cream. Watch the whole thing for yourself down below: