NPR Tiny Desk: Watch BJ The Chicago Kid Soulfully Sing 9 Songs In 17 Minutes [Video]

NPR Tiny Desk: BJ The Chicago Kid Performs 9 Songs In 17 Minutes

BJ The Chicago Kid is an immense talent and should be respected as such. The Chicago crooner was the latest star to grace NPR’s Tiny Desk and he absolutely annihilated it, performing 9 songs in just 17 minutes. The Pineapple-Now-Laters singer performed cuts from his early days and dug deep into his 10-year discography, he also performed his Chance Tha Rapper assisted hit “Church.”

All in all, it’s def a Tiny Desk to watch. BJ originally thought he broke the Tiny Desk record for most songs in 15 minutes, but later found out he went over the allotted time just a little bit.

Either way, the results are excellent.

Watch BJ The Chicago Kid on NPR’s Tiny Desk below.

Took a unique approach to my 1st @NPR #TinyDesk. 9 tracks in 17 mins. lol Hit the link below and tell me your favorites. 🤙🏾 #pinapplenowlaters #mafeproject #inmymind #1123https://t.co/0zylUe8YAu pic.twitter.com/PLqADXGhFw — BJ THE CHICAGO KID (@BJTHECHICAGOKID) November 6, 2019

SET LIST

“East Side High 2012 & Forever”

“Good Luv’n”

“Aiight”

“Church”

“Love Inside”

“Turnin’ Me Up”

“Get Away”

“Can’t Wait”

“Too Good”

MUSICIANS

BJ The Chicago Kid: vocals; Tony “Rico” Nichols: drums; Jairus “Jmo” Mozee: guitar; Joe Cleveland: bass; Delvin Brumfield: keys; Peter Lee John: violin

CREDITS

Producers: Sidney Madden, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, CJ Riculan, Maia Stern, Kara Frame; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey; Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann; Photo: Emily Bogle/NPR