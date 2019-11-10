Epic Convos: Pharrell Tells Rick Rubin His Feelings On “Blurred Lines” Lawsuit & More (Video)

Pharrell Tells Rick Rubin His Feelings On “Blurred Lines” Lawsuit & More (Video)

Pharrell Williams is still aging backward and doing all the positive things we’ve become accustomed to expect from him. Earlier this year he had his first annual “Something In The Water Festival” which was well received and even set to come next year with an expansion pack attached. Recent Pharrell team up with GQ for an exclusive editorial and portraits. He is still one of the driving forces and influences at the Adidas powerhouse right beside Kanye West.

Usually, we don’t get too many open and honest interviews from Pharrell with his opinion on display on different topics. Thanks to GQ & Rick Rubin we now have an hour-long open form discussion with Pharrell & GQ. The main topic people took away from this interview was his opinion and thoughts on the “Blurred Lines” lawsuit. In which it seems he was faulted for the song “feeling” like another classic.

Or as Rolling Stone describes it:

In a lengthy legal battle that concluded in 2018, a judge ruled that Pharrell, the song’s producer/co-writer, and singer/co-writer Robin Thicke would have to pay just shy of $5 million to the family of late singer Marvin Gaye over similarities between Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” and Gaye’s 1977 song “Got to Give It Up.” But in the GQ video segment, Pharrell maintains that the two tracks only share a “feeling,” which can’t be copyrighted.

The verdict would cause anyone to be upset as it states it shares a “feeling” which cant be copy-written so there shouldn’t be an issue. Pharrell ends up calling the whole thing “his lesson.” Rubin & Williams go on to discuss how trap music’ & salsa music have a similar sound but aren’t the same at all and how the verdict of the case set him back personally. Another interesting take was the trip down memory line in which Rick & Pharrell reminisce how hard it used to be to see Hip-Hop on TV or radio and how the industry tried to suppress the genre until white kids started liking it. Even a slight dive into why Hip-Hop was being suppressed. Overall an amazing open conversation more artists should do.

Watch the discussion in its entirety below, the lawsuit talk starts around the 27-minute mark.