Up Close: Tyler Perry Gives An Inside Look At His Massive 300-Acre Atlanta Studio [Video]

Tyler Perry Gives Us An Inside Look At His New Studio

Tyler Perry said he was going to build his own table instead of looking for a seat at somebody else’s–and when he said that, he was not lying.

After succefully launching his new partnership with BET for their digital subscription service, the filmmaker has taken time off to celebrate his recent accomplishment. The thing about this achievement, in particular, is that it very much feels like we all accomplished something along with him. That accomplishment being his 300-acre studio in Atlanta, Georgia, of course.

The grand opening of this incredible studio brought out everyone from Bill and Hillary Clinton, to Jay-Z and Beyonce–even Oprah was along for the ride. Many of the aforementioned guests gave top tier speeches on the red carpet about what this moment meant to them, and some even had sound stages named after them such as Will Smith, who recently gave a behind-the-scenes look at the epic night from his perspective over on his Youtube channel.

Thanks to Ava DuVernay, we got a sneak-peek at his massive property, which only left us wanting to a better look inside the madness.

Thanks to Architectural Digest, we now get an actual tour of the property, complete with the perfect guide for the job: Tyler Perry himself.

“Today we take you to Atlanta, Georgia to tour the sprawling Tyler Perry Studios. Home to productions like Marvel’s “Black Panther” and AMC Networks’ “The Walking Dead,” the self-made entertainment legend’s production compound is larger than Warner Bros. and Walt Disney’s Burbank studios combined,” the detailed description reads. “12 newly-dedicated sound stages are joined by an entire backlot neighborhood called “Maxineville,” featuring a perfect replica of Madea’s house. Tyler Perry Studios is the centerpiece of Georgia’s burgeoning film industry and a testament to the vision, success, and generosity of its founder.”

Check out the studio for yourself down below and be ready to get inspired: