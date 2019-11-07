Spoiled Citrus Spawn Donald Trump Jr. Appears On ‘The View’, Gets Daytime Talk Show Suplexed By Hosts

Donald Trump Jr. Appears On “The View”

Donald Trump Jr .appeared on “The View” today and it did NOT go well for him, things were so bad in fact that his appearance has been described as “chaos.”

The spoiled citrus spawn sat down with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Abby Huntsman, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain alongside his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle to discuss his new book “Triggered, his deplorable daddy and his outing of the alleged whistleblower.

Things went left (of course) when (our girl) Joy Behar ran down a nice list of horrible things Deranged Dorito has said and done and Donny Jr. clapped back that “We’ve all done things that we regret” while trying to accuse Joy of donning blackface and bringing up alleged comments made about Roman Polanski.

“We’ve all done things that we regret. Joy, you have worn blackface,” Trump Jr. said at one point during the contentious segment. “Whoopi, you said that Roman Polanski… it wasn’t ‘rape-rape,’ when he raped a child.” Goldberg snapped back: “Now that you’ve broken this piece of ice, because I guess it is the fight you wanted…are you questioning my character?” “I’m not questioning your character. I’m talking about, you’re questioning my father’s character and I say we all have done and said things,” Trump Jr. said before being interrupted by Goldberg.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the whole taping was “chaotic” and some audience members shouted at the roundtable and argued with specific hosts during commercial breaks. Whoopi allegedly told the audience that their constant booing was “f***g them up” and she snapped on an audience member who tried to chime in on DTJ Jr.’s Polanksi comments.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” the woman said to Goldberg. “Then be quiet and listen to me,” the co-host responded. (The woman was also asked by a member of the show’s staff to stop using her cellphone, another no-no for audience members.) Later, as the woman left the studio with a fellow audience member, she said of Goldberg: “I definitely riled her up. She was so upset.”

What. A. Mess.

Watch this spoiled citrus spawn on “The View” below.

More clips on the flip.