Enjoy The Perfect Cuppa Every Time With This Electric Kettle On Sale

Old Man Winter is quickly making his presence known with the rapidly dropping temperature and overall harsh chill in the air. You may find yourself taking more trips to the kitchen to make tea, coffee, or soup (or any hot beverage, really) to warm yourself from the inside out, and you want it to be ready STAT. If you’re still waiting for water to boil in a pot on the stove, it’s time for an upgrade.

Ditch your worn-out kettle for the Ovente Stainless Steel 1.7L Electric Kettle, now on sale for over 30% off (and an additional 15% with code BFSAVE15.). Equipped with five preset settings, you can get the right temperature for your beverage every single time, allowing you to enjoy those tea bags and coffee beans the way they should be enjoyed. It’s capable of boiling 1.7L of water in just 7 minutes or less, and the built-in touchscreen panel makes it easier to check or modify the settings. Plus, to keep you from having to heat every time, it keeps your water boiling on standby for up to two hours with the keep warm setting. Once it senses that the temperature drops to 185 °F, it kicks back up and reboils it to a perfect 212 °F, so you won’t even have to wait if you want to make another cup.

Usually $39.99, you can get the Ovente Stainless Steel 1.7L Electric Kettle right now for just $22.94 with code BFSAVE15.

Ovente Stainless Steel 1.7L Electric Kettle with Touch Screen Control Panel – $26.99 See Deal

Don’t wait for Black Friday — you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.