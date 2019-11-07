Couples Court Exclusive: Q From 112 Opens Up About Nurturing His Wife’s Heart After Breaking Her Trust [VIDEO]

On Friday’s episode of Couples Court with the Cutlers, R & B Singer Q Parker weighs in about the effects of cheating for a married couple on the verge of divorce after a wife finds nude photos of her husband’s ex.

It’s so dope that Q is opening up about this. Props to him and his beautiful wife for working through their issues.

To watch tomorrow’s episode check your local listings at CouplesCourtTV.com

Couples Court with the Cutlers is a two-time Daytime Emmy-nominated court show featuring Dana and Keith Cutler as the first-ever married couple to preside over a television courtroom. The Cutlers serve as passionate advocates for healthy relationships and help couples tackle relationship disputes head-on and help uncover the truth. The series uses cell phone forensics, GPS tracking, lie detectors, and other high-tech tactics to tackle relationship disputes head-on. Additionally, the Cutlers use lessons learned from their 35+ year loving relationship to help litigants find resolutions and move forward.