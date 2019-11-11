This Straightening Brush Gives Your Hair a Silky Smooth Finish in Minutes for under $20

A hair straightening brush is one of those styling tools that seems too good to be true. Is it really possible to tackle two (often time consuming) morning beauty routines at once? While most brushes are only capable of detangling your mane, this one goes a step further by transforming even the thickest, unruly hair into silky straight perfection — and all for under $20 with the code BFSAVE15.

The USpicy Anti-Frizz Hair Straightening Brush is godsend to anyone looking to have smooth, straight every day — including those with thick, wavy or curly locks.

This seemingly magical brush is comprised of bristles of varying sizes that are arranged to provide maximum coverage and contact. With a few passes, you can easily straighten and style your hair the way you want it to. It’s also integrated with Metal Ceramic Heater (MCH) Technology to warm up and transfer heat quickly, with an adjustable temperature range that can go from 250°F to 450°F. For good measure, it has a temperature auto-lock to save you from accidentally altering it while styling, and it’s equipped with an automatic shutoff feature for enhanced safety.

Still skeptical? Just ask the thousands of Amazon customers who have raved about the product.

The USpicy Anti-Frizz Hair Straightening Brush usually has a sticker price of $29.99, but you can grab it on sale now for only $19.55 with code BFSAVE15 for an additional 15% off.

USpicy Anti-Frizz Hair Straightening Brush with Adjustable Temperature – $23 See Deal

Don’t wait for Black Friday — you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.