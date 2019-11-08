Like Whiter For Chocolate: Common Says He’s Down To Meet Blackface Teacher To Drop Knowledge On Him [Video]

Common Wants To Talk To Blackface Teacher About Halloween Costume

While most people would much rather drop hands and feet on a Bay Area teacher who dressed in blackface to be Common for Halloween, Common would rather drop knowledge on him.

Sooooooooo… one of our WHITE teachers at mhs yesterday decided to paint his face so look like common the rapper yesterday. pic.twitter.com/1WudSddCLZ — karrington (@karrington_kk) November 1, 2019

The folks at TMZ caught up with the rapper at LAX and asked him his thoughts on the incident and it just so happens he was on his way to the bay and wants to have a lil’ chat with the ignorant instructor. Peep what he had to say.

Do you think there is any value in Common’s attempt to teach the teacher?