Give Your Muscles The TLC They Deserve With This Muscle Gun

The most wonderful time of the year is almost here, which means that the most stressful time of the year is also almost here. Between the fourth quarter madness at work and the string of holiday social events you’re obligated to participate in, it can be easy to spread yourself too thin. The constant bustle can take a toll on your body, and you can’t exactly spread holiday cheer if you’re plagued with muscle pain.

Finding the time to treat yourself to a massage can be tricky, let alone expensive, but there’s a workaround — the JAWKU Muscle Blaster V2 Cordless Percussion Massage Gun.

Engineered to assist the body’s own healing mechanisms, this massage gun gives the Theragun a run for its money. It’s equipped with five different speed settings that you can switch around depending on the muscle group you need to target. Thanks to its vibration frequency and scientific design, it also helps increase blood flow, release stored lactic acid, and relieve achy breaky muscles. You don’t even have to worry about noise; it comes with noise reduction technology to allow for ultra-quiet operation. Plus, with its cordless design, you can bring it anywhere, so you can relieve muscle pain whenever, wherever.

Give your muscles the TLC they deserve with the JAWKU Muscle Blaster. It usually retails for $299.99, but you can get it on sale now for only $212.49 with code BFSAVE15.

