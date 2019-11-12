No Fireplace? No Problem. This Space Heater Will Keep You Warm All Winter

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Nat King Cole’s famous Christmas anthem proclaims. While it perfectly captures the spirit of the holidays, it can’t always be easily replicated at home, especially if you’re living without the luxury of a fireplace. Luckily, there’s the 3-Quartz Infrared Space Heater to give you a similar experience.

When you feel Jack Frost tormenting you with unforgiving chills, this heater comes to the rescue. It uses three powerful infrared quartz elements to pump lasting heat throughout your living space. It comes with two heat settings — 1,4000W and 1,000W — that you can toy around with to match your preference. But what really sets it apart from traditional heaters is that it’s designed with an adjustable LED flame that lights up with or without heat. Using it will make you feel like you have your very own fireplace, giving off the warmth you need without actually building a fire (just, don’t expect it to toast marshmallows.)

To grant you peace of mind, it also has a tip-over safety feature, ensuring that it will automatically turn off once it’s moved at a risky angle. It’s cool to the touch, too, despite emitting comfortable heat.

Don’t deprive yourself of the cozy vibe of a fireplace. The 3-Quartz Infrared Space Heater usually retails for $89.99, but you can take it home on sale now for only $63.74 with code BFSAVE15.

