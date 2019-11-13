This Stemless Wine Glass Set Is The Perfect Gift For Wine Lovers

Haven’t you heard? Traditional stemmed wine glasses are so yesterday. Stemless glasses are all the rage right now, so much so that even snobby sommeliers can’t help but be intrigued by them. And given that the holidays are fast approaching, it wouldn’t hurt to pick up a few, either for adding some flair to your home bar or gifting to fellow wine lovers.

This 16 Oz. Stemless Wave Wine Glass Set by Dragon Glassware is solid option. Unlike run-of-the-mill stemless glasses, these are uniquely designed, with intricate sculpting inspired by ocean waves. And aside from the aesthetic value, the design also naturally aerates the wine — or any beverage of your choice, for that matter — and serves as a decanter. The curved indentations allow your thumb and fingers to rest for ultimate comfort, allowing for a better drinking experience. They’re also crafted from crystal clear, lead-free, and high-quality glass that’s dishwasher-safe and refrigerator and freezer friendly. They even come in luxury gift packaging, making them ideal holiday gift for the wino in your life.

Ready to guzzle down a little differently? Grab the set on sale now (which nets you four glasses) for only $28.04 with code BFSAVE15.

16 Oz. Stemless Wave Wine Glasses: Set of 4 – $32.99 See Deal

