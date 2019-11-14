Cop This Tiffany Charm Bracelet Alternative For Over 80% Off

Tiffany & Co.’s jewelry has long been a status symbol, and not just because of Holly Golightly’s breakfast preferences. You may have seen their iconic heart charm bracelet on the wrists of various celebrities and socialites, and you may find yourself wanting to cop one to add to your jewelry collection. But if you find its price tag off-putting, we present you with an alternative: Golden NYC Jewelry’s 18K White Gold Plated Classic Heart Bracelet.

Crafted in elegant white gold-plated mounts, this bracelet is almost an exact replica of the coveted Tiffany bracelet, except it costs a quarter of the price. It’s made from hypoallergenic, lead and nickel-free comfort-fitting materials, allowing you to flaunt it all day long without experiencing discomfort. Plus, it’s also guaranteed to maintain its color and shine, making it a permanent addition to your trinket collection.

For a limited time only, you can get Golden NYC Jewelry’s 18K White Gold Plated Classic Heart Bracelet on sale for $8.49 with code BFSAVE15.

