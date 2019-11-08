Poor Mr. Papers: Lil Kim’s Ex Sheds Salty Tears After Queen Bee Proudly Posts Her New Man

Mr. Papers Sheds Salty Tears After Lil Kim Posts Her New Man

The father of Lil Kim’s child is apparently heartbroken that his ex has moved on. As previously reported Lil Kim has a new man in her life, a record exec who goes by The Great Leader, and they’ve been actively posting each other on social media.

Most recently Kimmy’s man accompanied her to Access Hollywood and posed for pics with her on set.

The new photos were met with heart-eye emojis from fans who are happy that Queen Bee’s booed up—-but not everyone is excited.

Lil Kim’s ex Mr. Papers is apparently heartbroken. So much so, that he posted a video of himself tearfully looking at pics of Kim and her bae with Jay Z’s “Song Cry” playing in the background.

LMAOOOO!

Papers and Kim had a volatile relationship before their split. Back in 2015 BOSSIP exclusively reported that Kim filed domestic violence charges against Papers—she eventually asked a judge to drop them and Papers denied ever abusing Kimmy, calling the allegations a “ploy” to keep him from seeing their daughter Royal Reign. The two eventually reached an amicable custody agreement and have been co-parenting ever since.

Your loss, Papers.

See more of happily coupled up Lil Kim on the flip.