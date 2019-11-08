Swish! Jack Daniel’s & The Shoe Surgeon Unveil EXCLUSIVE Jack-Inspired Air Jordans

Jack Daniel’s & The Shoe Surgeon Debut Jack-Inspired Sneaker

Jack Daniel’s continued its winning streak with world-famous sneaker alchemist Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone who put his golden touch on a classic Air Jordan design to create their newest Jack-inspired sneaker.

Fans voted for their favorite shoe concept inspired by the craftsmanship and key elements of Jack (grain, the cave spring, Lynchburg distillery, the barrel, charcoal, honey and bottle design) that make the brand so iconic.

And the winner is… the Shoe Surgeonized Air Jordan 4s that showcase the heart of Jack Daniel’s Distillery: the Cave Spring Hollow. We’ll call them Cave Spring 4s (for those fluent in Jordan).

“Hearing the peaceful sound of the clear water flow inside the cave gave me instant inspiration”, said Chambrone (who you may remember from our fun-filled Complexcon Chicago adventure).

“We wanted to really capture those elements with the shoe by giving them a limestone slate which complements the water-like see through sole.”

Interested in possibly winning a pair? Follow The Shoe Surgeon’s socials for updates. For more info on the Jack Daniel’s x Shoe Surgeon collab, click here.