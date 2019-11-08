For Your Viewing Pleasure: Watch Gucci Mane Perform “Move Me” For ‘The Tonight Show’ Audience [Video]

Gucci Mane Performs “Move Me” Live On The Tonight Show

Gucci Mane stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night as the show taped live from The University of Texas at Austin.

The rapper sat down for an interview, and later, he performed for the audience full of college students. Check out the performance down below as the Atlanta hip-hop legend performs “Move Me” during his Tonight Show appearance this week: