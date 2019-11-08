Are You Here For It?! A$AP Rocky Announces His Return To Sweden For A Headlining Show

- By Bossip Staff

Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

A$AP Rocky Announces A Show In Sweden

Well, it looks like A$AP Rocky is returning to Sweden in December–and it’s for a headlining show.

This performance comes just a few months after Rocky’s extended legal battle following a widely publicized Stockholm scuffle, which is what led to Rocky being arrested and later given a two-year suspended sentence.

“After tremendous support from the Swedish fans, he returns to Stockholm for a long-awaited gig for all his supporters,” a Live Nation rep said in a statement Friday, according to The Local. Rocky is going to perform at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm on December 11 at a show that will also include Swedish artists, with a portion of proceeds from the event going toward the non-profit Swedish Network of Refugee Support Groups (FARR).

This will be Rocky’s first time returning to Swden since his arrest. Back in August, Rocky was ultimately found guilty of assault and given a conditional sentence after a controversial case involving an incident in which they argued they were acting in self-defense.“The court has recognized that Rocky and his party were followed and harassed, that no bottle was used, that Rocky didn’t act in a joined attack with the others and that Rocky didn’t inflict any wounds on the victim and that is a win,” Rocky’s attorney Slobodan Jovicic told BBC News, adding that the conclusion that Rocky did not act in self-defense was a conclusion “Rocky and I don’t agree with.”
Tickets for the December show go on sale Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. local time. Are you here for A$AP Rocky’s swift return to Sweden?
