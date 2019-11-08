Are You Here For It?! A$AP Rocky Announces His Return To Sweden For A Headlining Show
- By Bossip Staff
A$AP Rocky Announces A Show In Sweden
Well, it looks like A$AP Rocky is returning to Sweden in December–and it’s for a headlining show.
This performance comes just a few months after Rocky’s extended legal battle following a widely publicized Stockholm scuffle, which is what led to Rocky being arrested and later given a two-year suspended sentence.
“After tremendous support from the Swedish fans, he returns to Stockholm for a long-awaited gig for all his supporters,” a Live Nation rep said in a statement Friday, according to The Local. Rocky is going to perform at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm on December 11 at a show that will also include Swedish artists, with a portion of proceeds from the event going toward the non-profit Swedish Network of Refugee Support Groups (FARR).
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.