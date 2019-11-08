“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Angela’s Love Triangle Gets Awkward When Tommy Asks Tony His Intentions! [VIDEO]

Angela’s Friend Tommy Has Serious Questions For Tony

Happy Friday! A brand new episode of our favorite guilty pleasure show “Love After Lockup” airs tonight. Will you be watching? Check out an exclusive clip from tonight’s show below:

Welp… Tony definitely got some ‘splainin’ to do!

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

Tempers flare when Lacey’s fiancé faces her new lover. Tommy interrogates Tony when Angela risks all at Tony’s release. Glorietta & Alex’s dinner date disaster. Kathy warns Amber about her risky con. Daniel surprises Lizzy.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP – “TRUTH & CONSEQUENCES” – Airs Friday, November 8th at 9/8C on WeTV