Bilingual Barbie: Magenta Princesa Nicki Minaj Breaks Language Barriers & Necks With Karol G. In ‘Tusa’ [Video]

Nicki Minaj & Karol G. – Tusa

Nicki Minaj went from ‘bra da da da’ to ‘rrRRrrRrrrr’ on her latest track alongside Colombian singer Karol G. Onika’s guest verse pops off in Espanol. “Pero hice todo este llanto por nada. Ahora soy una chica mala”, which roughly translates to “You cried for nothing

Since now I’m a bad girl.”

In just 13 hours, the song entered the top ten on iTunes. In the video, the ladies parade around a pink mansion in their best, sparkling gowns. Here’s an up-close look at one of Nicki’s princess-inspired get-ups from “Tusa”.

Are YOU feeling their new music?