Secure The Bag: Samuel L. Jackson And Anthony Mackie Star In ‘The Banker’ About First African-American Financier [Video]

Samuel L. Jackson And Anthony Mackie In ‘The Banker’ Trailer

Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie are back together but not as Nick Fury and Falcon.

The actors have teamed up to avenge all the Black folks who were prohibited from owning or using financial institutions back in the 1950s in a AppleTV+ exclusive film called The Banker.

The premise is based on a true story, one you likely haven’t heard before. Press play on the video below to watch the trailer.

We’re definitely here for this one.