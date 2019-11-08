The Breakfast Club: Jacquees Talks Being The King Of R&B, Growth As An Artist & More [Video]

Jacquees Stops By The Breakfast Club For An Interview

We already know Jacquees is the self-proclaimed king of R&B–and now that he’s dropping an album of the same title, he stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about it.

Throughout the interview, the singer talks about why he thinks he’s the king of R&B, what prompted him to use that title for his album, what fans can expect from the music, and how he’s grown since being in the game. Check out the video down below to see Jacquees discuss it all for yourself.