RHOA Snake Gate: Eva & Porsha Clash Over Kenya’s ‘Brooklyn Barbie’ Party

Eva & Porsha Clash Over Kenya’s “Brooklyn Barbie” Party

There’s beef brewing on #RHOA and it’s between two ladies we thought were friends. Eva Marcille and Porsha Williams aren’t in a great place and it’s all surrounding Kenya Moore’s Brooklyn Barbie party.

During the #RHOA premiere, Kenya was seen introducing her daughter Brooklyn to the ladies during a Barbie-themed presentation party.

And while most of the ladies brought their kids to the soiree, Eva’s children Marley and Michael Jr. were noticeably absent because according to Eva, she “wasn’t’ sure what the vibe would be” at the gathering.

That little comment made its way to Kenya (via Porsha) and she took it as shade—but according to Eva however, that’s simply untrue. There was no shade and her children weren’t there because of her busy schedule.

“I don’t understand what the problem is about where I bring my kids or don’t bring my kids. They’re my kids! It’s my discretion,” said Eva on “The Real” while guest cohosting. “I appreciate everyone having their own opinion, but at the end of the day, I had a kid, it was in utero because I was pregnant. But I had a flight notice, I left early from the event because I had a flight to catch. I was actually coming to LA. My kids are in school, her kid is still in a stroller. It really wasn’t that deep. My kids don’t know her kids yet. It was not shade at all. They really made a mountain out of a molehill. […] “My kids were in school! We don’t have a friendship yet. I don’t know you to take my kids out of school that I pay for.”

And while Eva kept things cool on “The Real”, in a new RHOA preview clip she’s seen SLAMMING Porsha over the Kenya Moore shade claims.

The clip is so juicy, that Porsha reposted and responded; hit the flip.