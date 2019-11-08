Slimmer & Trimmer: Rob Kardashian Reappears On Social Media, Looks SKINNY Again

Rob Kardashian On The Prowl Again After Losing Weight?

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Rob Kardashian out and about on the scene with his sisters but he was feeling social recently. The 32-year-old has struggled in the past with his weight and choose to stay low. We saw him emerge briefly around 2016 when he and Blac Chyna were in a relationship since then he’s been super lowkey.

Well, not anymore. Here is Rob, in the flesh, hanging out with his sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner recently. He also appears to have lost a lot of weight!

There’s no coincidence that Rob is out, he’s on the prowl according to an E! source.

“Rob is single but would like to date. He wants to find someone to spend time with and share his life with,” a source revealed to E! News. “He doesn’t want to be single and has tried to meet someone.. He’s starting to feel better about himself and is feeling more hopeful.” The insider added, “He knows that he has made bad decisions in the past and wants to do things differently.”

It won’t be long before Rob is coupled up again with news that he’s ready to mingle floating around. Good for him!