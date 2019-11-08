Ray J Blasts Tabloid For Trying To “Sabotage” Him With Fake Story About Getting Trump To Pardon Suge Knight

Ray J Blasts The Daily Mail For Story About Him And Suge Knight

Ray J is not happy with how the media is handling coverage of his career, especially once stories broke about him reportedly trying to get Suge Knight out of jail.

In a series of Instagram videos, the entrepreneur called the Daily Mail‘s story about him trying to get Trump to pardon Knight “false and corny,” going on to ask why no one is talking about the major strides he’s made with his tech companies.

“Why can’t we talk about the businesses that we’re involved with? Why can’t we talk about pushing the narrative for Raycon Global and how we’re trying to be a positive impact in the tech industry?” He continued in his caption, writing, “This is the second time y’all trying to pull a stunt like this! I’ve been working very hard building my companies and staying out of BS! If you wanna post a story about me pls make sure it’s true.”

This all stems from a story the tabloid wrote on Wednesday, claiming that Ray J has been lobbying Trump to pardon Suge Knight. According to the outlet, Ray J was following in his ex girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s footsteps throughout the world of criminal justice reform.

Though this story–according to Ray J–is false, the idea that the Love & Hip Hop star is connected to Suge comes from a real place.

It stems from reports back in October that Knight sold his life rights to Ray J, which allows him to handle the former music mogul’s business decisions while he’s in prison. That means Ray J would be in charge of selecting any possible biopics or biographies about or involving Suge Knight, which went along with sources indicating that a documentary on Death Row Records is already in development.